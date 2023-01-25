MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s been years in the making, but the long-awaited Long Island Rail Road service to Grand Central Madison is set to begin Wednesday on a limited basis, according to the MTA.

The inaugural run on the direct line will depart Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and pull into Grand Central Madison at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said.

The $11.1 billion project — the first expansion of LIRR service in more than a century — will connect all 11 LIRR lines to the brand new, 700,000 square foot station below Grand Central Terminal.

Following a soft launch period of at least three weeks, Grand Central Direct trains will run hourly during the morning and afternoon commutes, with peak-hour shuttles stopping at Woodside for Port Washington commuters.

On weekdays, the first train will depart Jamaica at 6:17 a.m., and the final train will leave Grand Central at 8:04 p.m. On the weekends, the trains will run every half hour between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A full schedule will be announced by the MTA before the soft launch is concluded, the agency said.

Eventually, around half of LIRR trains will run to Grand Central instead of Penn Station.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will be aboard Wednesday’s inaugural ride and deliver remarks after its arrival.

Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance advocacy group called the 11-figure cost of the project into question during a Wednesday appearance on PIX11 Morning News.

A spokesperson for Hochul issued a response to PIX11 News, defending the project and saying that the governor is dedicated to future expansion of public transportation options at an appropriate price.

“Governor Hochul is committed to expanding access to reliable, affordable and safe transit for all New Yorkers, from the Interborough Express in Brooklyn and Queens to the Second Avenue Subway extension in Manhattan to Penn Access in the Bronx,” the statement read in part. “The new Grand Central Direct service is an incredible achievement to better serve commuters, connecting Eastern Queens and Midtown East in just 22 minutes and giving thousands of commuters more time back in their days.”