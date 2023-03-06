NEW YORK (PIX11) — Long Island Rail Road service got a new look starting Monday morning, as the MTA continued efforts to balance the schedule in response to rider complaints of crowding and long waits since full Grand Central Madison service began.

The LIRR is increasing rush hour service to Brooklyn, lengthening trains to Penn Station, and adding cars to trains that were full last week.

The change will mean the wait time on the Jamaica-Brooklyn shuttle will decrease to around eight to nine minutes during peak hours on Monday, and go down even more starting Tuesday, the LIRR said. Additionally, commuters should see a larger customer service presence at Jamaica to assist with transfers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the changes after last week’s long-awaited start of full service into Midtown Manhattan’s new Grand Central Madison hub got off to a rocky start. While some riders were pleased with the direct link between Long Island and Manhattan’s East Side, others complained of overcrowding and delays on trips to other stops.

At Hochul’s direction, the LIRR will continue to monitor service and make further adjustments as needed.

Extra cars were announced for the following trains on Monday:

The 5:29 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station

The 5:42 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Madison

The 5:49 a.m. train from Long Beach to Grand Central Madison

The 5:54 a.m. train from Huntington to Grand Central Madison

The 6:15 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station

The 6:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 6:54 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station

The 7:19 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station

The 7:28 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station

The 7:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 7:54 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station

The 8:20 a.m. train from Little Neck to Penn Station

The 8:25 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station

The 8:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 3:23 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 3:38 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 3:48 p.m. train from Penn Station to Long Beach

The 4:01 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma

The 4:10 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh

The 5:07 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington

The 5:16 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 5.19 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh

The 5:52 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington

The 6:03 p.m. train from Grand Central Madison to Hempstead

The 6:57 p.m. from Penn Station to Babylon

The 7:04 p.m. train from Grand Central Madison to Huntington

The 7:35 p.m. from Penn Station to Port Washington