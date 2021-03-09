LIRR riders furious over service change; Agency adjusts schedules after effort to ‘right size’ service

There aren’t as many commuters on the Long Island Rail Road, but they’re speaking up about schedule changes that took effect Monday.

With ridership at about 25 percent of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA cut service. The new schedule resembles a weekend plan. It left many commuters feeling squashed.

“Not acceptable! What a disgrace! Terrible move,” one rider tweeted. “I’m 6 months pregnant essential worker and @lirr is putting my life at risk!”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran pushed back against the schedule change.

“As our economy continues to reopen, we need more – not less LIRR service,” she tweeted. “COVID-19 is still a risk, and the MTA must ensure adequate service to accommodate social distancing. I’ll continue to push MTA to return old service so we can get our residents back to work safely.”

LIRR President Phil Eng said the changes are temporary and they will be adjusted.

By Monday afternoon, some additional service was added for the evening and morning.

Check the LIRR website for current transit changes.