NEW YORK — Commuters who rely on the Long Island Rail Road to commute could see service disruptions during the Wednesday morning rush due to a broken rail, the transit organization warned.

According to the MTA, due to a broken rail in one of the East River Tunnels, some LIRR trains could be delayed, canceled or diverted Wednesday morning, Nov. 24.

Amtrak crews were on the scene around 5:40 a.m. to make repairs on the broken rail, according to a tweet from the LIRR on Twitter.

The general alert was in place for all of the LIRR branches early Wednesday.

You can keep an eye on the LIRR Twitter account for updates, head to the LIRR website for individual branch alerts and updates, or download the LIRR TrainTimes app.

Due to a broken rail in one of the East River Tunnels, some LIRR trains may be delayed, canceled or diverted during this morning's rush hour. Amtrak crews are on the scene making repairs. We will keep you updated. — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) November 24, 2021