NEW YORK (PIX11) — Long Island Rail Road commuters took to social media this week to share complaints about delays and overcrowding on trains following the Grand Central Madison service launch.

Commuters expressed their frustrations on Twitter, tweeting photos of packed train cars during the early morning rush hour.

Trains heading into Penn Station were delayed due to “equipment trouble,” according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. However, riders said they are already fed up with the new schedule, that’s only been in effect for four days.

The MTA launched the new schedule change for all LIRR branches on Monday, with dozens of trains running to the new Grand Central Madison terminal on Manhattan’s East Side.

The eight new tracks in the sprawling transit hub beneath Grand Central Terminal were expected to serve more than 160,000 commuters each day, increasing service levels by 41% and adding 274 trains to the daily schedule.