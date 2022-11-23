NEW YORK (PIX11) — A broken rail at the Woodside station is causing service delays on the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday morning, according to the MTA.

Westbound trains will bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside due to the broken rail, the LIRR tweeted. For westbound service from Woodside, commuters can take the Port Washington branch train or the No. 7 subway.

Passengers traveling from Jamaica to Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, or Woodside can take the E subway in Jamaica, the LIRR said.

The trains from Ronkonkoma and Far Rockaway heading to Penn Station were diverted to the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.