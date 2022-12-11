NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cash tolling at Port Authority bridges and tunnels has officially gone the way of the pay phone.

The last cash toll booth closed Sunday morning at the Lincoln Tunnel. It was the only remaining Port Authority crossing with cash tolls.

The George Washington Bridge switched to electric tolling in July 2022, the Holland Tunnel converted in 2020, and the three Staten Island Bridges changed in 2019.

Overhead gantries will collect payments either via EZ-Pass, or by capturing a photo of your license plate and sending a bill in the mail. All physical toll booths will eventually be removed.

According to the Port Authority, switching to automated cashless tolling will reduce commuting times, save drivers an estimated 1.3 million gallons of gas per year, and reduce crashes by eliminating the need to merge in toll lanes.

The agency said crashes decreased by 70% with the introduction of cashless tolling at the Bayonne and Goethals Bridges and Outerbridge Crossing.

Carpool discount plans are no longer in effect because the overhead gantries cannot count vehicle occupants.

The Port Authority said it will transfer remaining toll collectors to other positions, if they choose to the stay with the agency.