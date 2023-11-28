NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lane closures at the Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel are expected to cause traffic delays for some drivers during the overnight hours this week.

The center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

New York-bound traffic in the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

At the Holland Tunnel, one eastbound lane will be closed Tuesday through Thursday this week from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and anticipate additional travel time during the lane closures.

