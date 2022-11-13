NEW YORK (PIX11) — The busy Lincoln Tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City is moving to cashless tolls in a few weeks, officials announced Wednesday.

The change will kick in on Dec. 11. The Lincoln Tunnel will be the final Port Authority crossing to activate a completely cashless tolling system; the George Washington Bridge switched over in July.

Drivers will go through an electronic tolling system. Those with E-ZPass will continue as usual. Drivers without E-ZPass will have their license plates photographed by cameras. They’ll receive bills in the mail.

“Toll booths have served us well in the past when toll collection required someone to accept coins or tickets in exchange for passage, but at some point, nostalgia must make way for advances in technology that improve our lives – which for many of us in this region revolve around our daily commutes,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “The deactivation of the Port Authority’s last toll booths and upgrade to a cashless electronic system is not just a sentimental footnote in the timeline of our legacy bridges and tunnels, but a key milestone in our agency’s stewardship of the bistate region’s critical infrastructure.”

Cashless tolling eases congestion and cuts down on vehicular accidents, officials said. It should also help drivers save gas.

Toll booths will eventually be removed, allowing drivers to move under the toll gantries at open-road speeds. With the booths being deactivated, the carpool discount plan will come to an end. Only an estimated 3 percent of drivers at all crossings managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey use the carpool rate.