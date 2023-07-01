NEW YORK (PIX11) — A wonderful inclusive festival took place at Lincoln Center, it was called the Big Umbrella Festival and it was for children with special needs and those without.

“With the support and just joy, you can do whatever you want to do,” 25-year-old blind singer Precious Perez told PIX11 News, she hopes to inspire others.

“Even though she’s a little bit different from everyone she is really incredible,” Kaia Wicker told PIX11 News.

At this day-long event, there was a show called SWAY’s Bloom and Polyglot Theatre’s Bees where children could make bee costumes and buzz around with adults dressed as bees.

There was also an adaptive dance workshop with the American Ballet Theatre and a musical jam session.

“One of our ethos in this type of programming is creating it through of range of artistic disciplines,” Rebecca Podsednik Director of programming at Lincoln Center said. “One of the ways we do that is by celebrating self-choice,” she added.

More than 3,000 people attended this big umbrella festival. Some children had special needs and others did not, which was the point.

“Everyone thinks that they are different because they have autism, or they are blind or deaf, but really they can do anything,” Alissa Wicker, told PIX11 News.

One dad Michael Nakano was so happy to bring his special needs son Victor.

“This is the first time my son was introduced to the arts, and I was grateful to see Lincoln Center opened all its doors,” Nakano told PIX11 News.

“Thank you umbrella festival,” his son added.