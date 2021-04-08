Lincoln Center debuts outdoor event honoring health care workers

Lincoln Center is known for its opulent theaters and concert halls. But like many of New York City’s cultural hubs, it was forced to shut down due to COVID-19. A Wednesday event that is part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative welcomed the public back to its complex, taking full advantage of the 16-acre campus’ outdoor space.

The program, called Restart Stages features 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces. They opened with a special performance for healthcare workers for World Health Day.

It’s also a part of an initiative to get artists back to work. 

While there’s still no set date for when indoor live performances will return, Lincoln Center officials said there are more outdoor events planned, including graduations, screenings, concerts and dance workshops that will take place in the coming months.

