MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Limited subway service on the Nos. 1 and 3 lines has resumed Friday evening, a day after a train derailment on the Upper West Side in Manhattan caused a major disruption to service.

The MTA resumed limited service on the Nos. 1 and 3 lines to and from the reopened 96th Street station at 5 p.m., according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Nos. 1 and 3 trains will run limited service in two sections. Shuttle buses will provide service at skipped stations.

The No. 1 train will run in both directions from its northern terminus at Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street to 96th Street, as well as from Times Square-42nd Street to South Ferry.

The No. 3 train will run in both directions from its northern terminus at Harlem-148th Street to 96th Street, as well as from Times Square-42nd Street to New Lots Avenue.

Shuttle buses will provide service for customers in both directions between 96th Street and Times Square-42nd Street.

The No. 2 train will continue to run on the No. 5 line.

The service changes will remain in effect until additional tracks can be cleared and any necessary repairs are completed.

“MTA has been working around the clock to safely restore this essential subway service to New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a statement. “I am grateful to all our first responders who were able to evacuate passengers quickly yesterday, and to the workers continuing to ensure that full-service is restored as soon as possible.”

The train derailment happened in a subway tunnel near West 96th Street and Broadway around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to New York City Transit President Richard Davey. Two northbound No. 1 trains collided and both derailed.

One of the No. 1 trains had around 300 people on it, while the other train only contained four MTA workers and was out of service after it had been vandalized, according to Davey.

No one was seriously hurt, according to officials.

Passengers on the train told PIX11 News they felt a violent jolt and heard a loud crash when the collision happened. Some passengers flew out of their seats and others fell to the ground, according to witnesses. Another passenger said she heard people screaming.

“It was a very fast, hard impact. Everyone was unexpected for it. It was really scary. People were just in shock, scared. Others were trying to calm people down. There were some people who were asking if someone needed help,” said Evelyn Aguilar, a passenger.

The cause of the train collision is under investigation.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.