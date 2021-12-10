‘Like pouring gas on fire’: Correction officers union head talks vaccine mandate lawsuit, staffing crisis

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The union representing more than 8,500 correction officers is suing New York City in an attempt to block the city’s vaccine mandate forcing them to get the shot.

Correction department workers had until Nov. 30 to meet the vaccination deadline or risk being suspended without pay, amidst an ongoing staffing crisis at city jails like Rikers Island.

COBA President Benny Boscio Jr. spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, Dec. 10 about the lawsuit, what’s next and why the mandate for his officers was like pouring “gasoline on a fire.”

The union head said they were hoping to get back the weekly COVID testing measures, in place of the vaccine mandate.

Boscio said that as of Friday, about 80% of uniformed correction officers were vaccinated. About 83% of the total department was vaccinated as of Dec. 3, but has likely risen since.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

How your posture impacts your health

Actress and singer Sofia Carson celebrates milestone with UNICEF USA

Correction officers union head talks vaccine mandate lawsuit, staffing crisis at jails

Letitia James ends campaign for governor

Letitia James drops out of NY governor's race; seeks reelection for AG

'A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage' cast perform in PIX Plaza

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter