NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many digital clocks change automatically when it comes time to “spring forward.” But plenty of timepieces have to be changed by hand, including several vintage clocks at City Hall. They’re all handled by one man: Clockmaster Marvin Schneider.

The 82-year-old Schneider is New York’s version of Father Time, always ensuring that things are ticking away accurately. In preparation for Daylight Saving Time — which starts Sunday — he showed up to City Hall in advance, making sure half a dozen clocks ahead one hour. The oldest of the timepieces dates back to 1796.

“They need TLC on a regular basis,” Schneider explained to PIX11 News’ Marvin Scott.

Schneider never received formal training, but always had a passion for the craft of clock repair. He worked in Manhattan in the 1970s, and eventually convinced City Hall officials to let him repair a then-broken clock during his lunch hour. Former Mayor David Dinkins put him on the city’s payroll in 1992, and now, Schneider said his job now makes him feel like “part of the city.”

“I have a sense of accomplishment,” Schneider, who now works part-time, said. He’s considered retiring, but stops for one reason: he doesn’t want to have too much time on his hands.

See PIX11 News’ full interview in the video above.