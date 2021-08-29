Lights flicker: Residents across NYC report brief power outage, ConEdison says issue was temporary

NEW YORK, NY – A Con Edison worker (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Residents across New York City reported brief power issues on Sunday night.

“After investigation, the power issue was temporary and has since been resolved,” Con Edison tweeted.

People with ongoing issues were directed to contact ConEd for further help.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” Con Edison tweeted.

It was not immediately clear what caused the electricity issue.

Many online wondered if it was connected to a Queens manhole fire. FDNY officials confirmed a manhole fire on 12th Street and said the agency had contacted the utility company.

A 2018 “electrical fault” at a Queens Con Edison plant briefly turned the sky over New York blue.