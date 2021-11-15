Lifeline almost gone: NY rent relief program nearly out of funds with thousands still waiting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York’s rent relief program for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly out of money and thousands of applications for help are still pending.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry has more on this story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter