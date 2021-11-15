Lifeline almost gone: NY rent relief program nearly out of funds with thousands still waiting

NEW YORK — New York’s rent relief program for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly out of money and thousands of applications for help are still pending.
PIX11’s Ayana Harry has more on this story in the video above.
by: Ayana HarryPosted: / Updated:
NEW YORK — New York’s rent relief program for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is nearly out of money and thousands of applications for help are still pending.
PIX11’s Ayana Harry has more on this story in the video above.