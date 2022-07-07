NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a win-win-win for the lifeguards, the city and New Yorkers who want to cool off this summer.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday a deal to temporarily raise the starting salary for lifeguards and fully staff pools across the five boroughs. They will now be paid a minimum of $19.46 an hour.

The city is also developing a lifeguard training program specifically for mini pools. Adams said this will allow the city to quickly open all 17 of the mini pools throughout the city.

In addition, lifeguards who stay the whole summer and work every week of the season will be eligible for a retention bonus in September. The city hopes this plan will keep beaches and pools open throughout the season.

Experts said the wage increase could also help alleviate some of the expenses associated with becoming a lifeguard.

“The price range is anywhere from $350 and up just to become a lifeguard in the state of New York and then they have to pay every year to renew their CPR and AED certification so that also costs on the student as well,” said Craig Roopchand, American Red Cross lifeguard instructor.

Meeting the requirements is no easy feat. According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, lifeguards need to pass a 200-yard swim in four minutes or less, a 20-yard underwater swim, as well as several search and recovery tests.