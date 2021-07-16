NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed “Lian’s Law,” Friday to increase public awareness of a serious pregnancy-related health condition.

Preeclampsia is a serious medical condition which is caused by high blood pressure any time after the 20th week of pregnancy.

If left untreated, it can lead to organ damage, strokes or seizures, premature birth and even death. In many cases, preeclampsia can be detected early on or prevented altogether, according to a statement by Gov. Cuomo’s office.

Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, who was one of the sponsors of the bill, said public awareness will save lives.

“People who give birth, particularly women of color, are vulnerable to various health issues as they attempt to raise families. Preeclampsia causes premature births and can cause other health issues for pregnant people so we must make education and outreach a priority,” she said.

The law is named after Lian Shalala Gravelle, a woman from upstate New York.

She was a passionate volunteer and advocate for maternal health.

Gravelle died tragically at age 38, only six months after the birth of her twin boys, Charlie and Enzo, from complications due to preeclampsia.