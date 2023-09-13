SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A teenager who was hit by a police cruiser while riding his bicycle in Shirley Saturday night will be taken off life support, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his mother.

The organizer identified the teen as Anthony Stinson. Suffolk County police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the crash.

The police vehicle crashed into a stopped vehicle, a tree and two parked cars after hitting the teen on his bike, according to authorities.

Stinson’s organs will be donated, according to the GoFundMe page.

