SYOSSET, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 100 pizzerias across Long Island will be raising money Wednesday to benefit the victims of the Farmingdale High School bus crash.

Each pizzeria will donate $5 for every pie sold to help those who were injured.

Money will also be donated to the families of Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, who died in the crash on I-84.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, along with members of the town board, will kick off the event at Phil’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Syosset at 1 p.m.

