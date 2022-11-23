COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — Nursing home residents were treated to a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday.

The staff at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center organized the second annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Commack for seniors. While it’s a bit different from the pomp and circumstance of New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the intimate affair Wednesday created enough excitement for these seniors.

The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy.

In honor of the holiday, staff members also dressed in special Thanksgiving ingredient t-shirts

As they walked along the parade route, accompanied by holiday-themed music, they made this holiday season extra special for these seniors.