LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bay Shore man is accused of stealing a car in Lake Ronkonkoma and leading police on a pursuit to Old Westbury early Monday morning, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

James Fenner, 20, allegedly punched a man sitting in a 2022 Toyota Corolla, which was parked at a gas station around 11:55 p.m., police said.

The man got out of the car and Fenner got in, stealing the Toyota, according to authorities.

Officers followed Fenner as he drove west on the Long Island Expressway to the Northern State Parkway, police said. Fenner got off the parkway at Exit 31N, which is Glen Cove Road, according to Suffolk County police.

Fenner then crashed into a wooded area around 12:25 a.m. and fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers took him into custody a short time later and brought him to Nassau University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Fenner was charged with robbery, grand larceny and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was set to be arraigned on Monday.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.