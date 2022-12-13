EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported.

Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard.

Big SNOW confirmed a ski patrol responded to a guest incident and that first aid was administered. A spokesperson said the guest was taken to a hospital. The spokesperson did not share additional information.

“Our thoughts are with this guest’s family at this time,” the spokespersons aid.

The 175th Wing shared news of Mathews’ death on Facebook. He was a crew chief for the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

“Peter was genuinely an amazing person, and his smile lit up the room. If you had a chance to talk to him, you knew instantly he had a remarkable future and was destined for greatness,” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Golabiewski, 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, said. “He was in the process of following in his father’s footsteps to become a pilot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and anyone who knew Peter.”

Mathews went to Bay Shore High School.

“Everyone at the Bay Shore School District is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our graduates,” Superintendent Dr. Steven J. Maloney said in a statement to Patch. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”