BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of stabbing his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death in their Brentwood home Sunday, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to 49 Jefferson Ave. around 4:40 p.m., where they found 33-year-old Misbah Batool and her toddler, Iazia Zanoor, with stab wounds. They were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where they were pronounced dead.

Batool’s husband, Zanoor Jaffari, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He’s expected to appear in court Monday after being held by police overnight.