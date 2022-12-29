BAYSHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say their final goodbye to the hero Thursday, as his funeral is held on Long Island.

The service will begin around 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bayshore.

Moon suffered a 20-foot fall and a serious head injury while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12. Doctors determined that Moon would not survive his injuries, and officials announced on Dec. 16 that his family had decided to donate his organs.

Moon, 47, is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, according to officials. He is survived by his wife and two children, who were greeted at his Wednesday wake by a salute from Moon’s fellow firefighters.

Loved ones have remembered Moon’s passion for life, selflessness, and hard-working, family-oriented nature.

Moon joined the FDNY’s Rescue Company 2 earlier this year, following 20 years with Queens’ Search and Rescue Ladder Company 133. He also served as a member of the volunteer fire department in Islip, where he lived with his family.

Through his family’s donation of his organs, Moon is being hailed as a hero once again. According to nonprofit LiveOnNY, he has now saved five lives through the donations, with three of the recipients Moon’s fellow New Yorkers.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to deliver remarks at Moon’s funeral service.