NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Long Island custodian is accused of making threats of mass harm against a school district after he didn’t receive a promotion, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said 57-year-old Jimmy Martin applied for a promotion with the Cold Spring Harbor School District last week. When he didn’t get promoted, he allegedly made the threats while speaking with co-workers on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11, according to authorities.

A school official was informed of the threats on Wednesday, police said.

Martin was arrested at his Huntington home and was charged with making a threat of mass harm, according to authorities. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

