GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — While Mayor Eric Adams held a Pride reception at Gracie Mansion, prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community boycotted it on Tuesday and made a point to hold a protest outside the Stonewall Inn instead.

They chose the historic site because it’s widely considered the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement. The Stonewall Democrats of New York City, Equality New York, Lambda Independent Democrats of Brooklyn and the Lesbian and Gay Democratic Club of Queens are leading the pushback against Adams.

“Join us in solidarity to speak about many of the ways the mayor’s administration is perpetuating harm that is a cycle of harm,” said Nick Tamborra, co-president of Lambda Independent Democrats.

The groups held a spirited rally Tuesday evening in Greenwich Village, sending their message loud and clear to the mayor.

“Mr. Mayor, we will not move on. We will not allow you to think that we didn’t notice the appointments or learn to accept them,” said Cathy Marino-Thomas, with Equality New York.

The controversy stems from earlier this year, when Adams appointed three people to his administration who each have a history of taking anti-gay positions. Former Bronx City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera and pastor Erick Salgado were hired for the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships while pastor Gil Monrose works in Immigrant Affairs. Since being appointed, the three have apologized and said they have changed their stance.

“Pride is a protest and we stand here in protest to the ways in which we’ve seen our mayor march in our parades and yet hire homophobes in his administration and we’re here to say no,” said Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, New York State Assembly member for District 34.

They feel strongly the mayor is putting his political agenda ahead of the interests of the LGBTQ community. But Adams says he’s a champion of those who are marginalized

“You will not have a mayor that is going to be there more for your community than Eric Adams,” said the mayor. “We are going to be rolling out things that are unprecedented that impacts your community.”

The four organizations who stand in protest add they would like to open a line of dialogue with the Adams administration, but have been unsuccessful so far.