LGBTQ officers banned from marching in NYC Pride March as a group: report

GREENWICH VILLAGE — LGBTQ police officers will not be allowed to participate as a group in this year’s Pride March, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The announcement was made Friday night by the Gay Officers Action League, which called the decision disheartening.

“Heritage of Pride (NYC Pride) has long been a valued partner of our organization and its abrupt about-face in order to placate some of the activists in our community is shameful,” GOAL’s statement said, in part.

The ban on law enforcement groups participating in the Pride March will be in place until at least 2025, according to the New York Times.

Additionally, Heritage of Pride will ask the NYPD to stay a block away from all Pride events, including the Pride March, the New York Times reported. Organizers will instead rely on private security to ensure the safety of attendees.

Heritage of Pride, which organizes the city’s Pride Month celebrations, did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment Saturday morning.

The city’s annual Pride Month kicks off in June with weeks of programming and events supporting and spotlighting the LGTBQ community, culminating with the Pride March.

The march pays homage to the 1969 Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village, which were sparked by a police crackdown and increased NYPD raids on the underground gay community.

The Stonewall riots are widely considered to be the catalyst of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

In 2019, ahead of Stonewall’s 50th anniversary, then-NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill apologized on behalf of the department for the policing tactics that sparked the riots.

The Pride March’s historically close ties with police brutality have been a sticking point for members of the LGBTQ community who have pushed for Heritage of Pride to ban law enforcement groups from marching in the event.

Last year’s march was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heritage of Pride announced this year’s theme for Pride, “The Fight Continues,” in February along with a host of events. The Pride March is expected to be held on June 27, however, further details were not available.