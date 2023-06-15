PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly harassing and assaulting a lesbian couple in Patchogue last month.

The women were watching the sunset at Mascot Dock on South Ocean Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on May 14 when two men yelled anti-lesbian remarks at them from a vehicle, police said.

The men then got out of the vehicle and attacked the women, police said. One man punched one of the women and the other man tried to push the other woman into the water and threw one of their cellphones into the water, according to authorities.

Both women, 29, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital following the attack.

“It is unacceptable that two people cannot enjoy a night out without being intimidated, ridiculed and physically assaulted because of the victims’ sexual orientation,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement Thursday. “There is no room for hate in this county and we will continue to arrest those who target individuals based on personal biases.”

A month later, police charged 40-year-old Joseph Kess, of Patchogue, with third-degree assault as a hate crime, third-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, and second-degree harassment. He was expected to be arraigned on Thursday, police said.

“It is despicable that two young women couldn’t peacefully enjoy a beautiful spring sunset by the bay without allegedly being verbally and physically attacked simply because of their sexual orientation,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “There is no place for bigotry in Suffolk County and my office will do everything in its power to ensure that perpetrators of hate crimes such as the one alleged here are held accountable.”

Police did not say whether they were still looking for the second man involved in the incident. They said the investigation remained ongoing.