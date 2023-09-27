NEW YORK (PIX11) – Amtrak train service between New York City and New Haven was restored Wednesday morning after power issues caused significant delays during the morning commute.

Officials said that there may be residual delays as a result of the power issues.

Downed power lines were seen strung along Amtrak tracks in New Rochelle.

