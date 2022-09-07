NEW YORK (PIX11) — Long before streaming, there was Bruce Morrow on the ones and twos spinning records and launching music careers across the country. With a career spanning over 60 years, the 86-year-old is perhaps best known for introducing the Beatles to the American audience.

The exclusive sneak peak of the band’s “I Want to Hold Your Hand” ahead of its 1963 release reached 40 states at the time, creating a defining moment in pop culture and WABC radio history, fueling their popularity and ultimately solidifying Morrow as radio royalty.

Since then, WABC radio has changed over the years. In 1982, the station made the switch to talk radio. After almost 40 years, Cousin Brucie returned to the station in 2020 and can be heard every Saturday night serving up the classics and so much more.

As the station celebrates its centennial anniversary, Cousin Brucie is being awarded with a proclamation from the mayor’s office and a studio named in his honor. To mark the special occasion, he recreated the British Invasion with a needle drop of the iconic Beatles record, taking listeners back in time to an iconic moment that changed music forever.