Layleen Polanco’s sister says de Blasio has broken promise to end solitary confinement

Melania Brown, center, sister of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman with epilepsy who died in an isolated cell in Rikers Island jail complex and Akeem Browder, right, brother of Kalief Browder, who was incarcerated in Rikers as a juvenile and committed suicide following his release, hold a moment of silence as they carry a cardboard coffin past the courthouses during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement in New York, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MANHATTAN — Two years after a 27-year-old woman died in a Rikers Island jail cell, relatives marched in Manhattan on Monday and demanded an end to solitary confinement in New York’s jails.

Layleen Polanco’s family was joined by relatives of Kalief Browder, a young Bronx man who killed himself just over six years ago after he was held in Rikers for years. Melania Brown, Polanco’s sister, and Akeem Browder carried a coffin past courthouses.

“All I have left is my sister around my neck in ashes,” Brown said. “The mayor made my family a promise that he would end solitary confinement, but he has broken that promise.”

Polanco was transgender and Brown pointed to a transgender flag at City Hall.

“You will not use my sister’s name in vain,” she said. “If I have to fight until my last breath to end solitary confinement, I will do that to get justice for my sister.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: People participate in a protest in front of a New York City courthouse to demand that Mayor Bill de Blasio put an end to solitary confinement in New York’s prisons on June 07, 2021 in New York City. Relatives of Kalief Browder and Layleen Polanco, who both died in solitary confinement in New York City, held a prayer, march, and rally in front of City Hall. Over 130 civil rights, religious, social justice groups, and public health groups have signed a letter to the White House calling on President Joe Biden to end solitary confinement. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Akeem Browder, left, brother of Kalief Browder, who was incarcerated in Rikers as a juvenile and committed suicide following his release, is joined by Melania Brown, second from left, sister of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman with epilepsy who died in an isolated cell in Rikers Island jail complex, as he speaks outside City Hall during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement in New York, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: People participate in a protest in front of a New York City courthouse to demand that Mayor Bill de Blasio put an end to solitary confinement in New York’s prisons on June 07, 2021 in New York City. Relatives of Kalief Browder and Layleen Polanco, who both died in solitary confinement in New York City, held a prayer, march, and rally in front of City Hall. Over 130 civil rights, religious, social justice groups, and public health groups have signed a letter to the White House calling on President Joe Biden to end solitary confinement. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: People participate in a protest in front of a New York City courthouse to demand that Mayor Bill de Blasio put an end to solitary confinement in New York’s prisons on June 07, 2021 in New York City. Relatives of Kalief Browder and Layleen Polanco, who both died in solitary confinement in New York City, held a prayer, march, and rally in front of City Hall. Over 130 civil rights, religious, social justice groups, and public health groups have signed a letter to the White House calling on President Joe Biden to end solitary confinement. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Melania Brown, center, sister of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman with epilepsy who died in an isolated cell in Rikers Island jail complex and Akeem Browder, right, brother of Kalief Browder, who was incarcerated in Rikers as a juvenile and committed suicide following his release, hold a moment of silence as they carry a cardboard coffin past the courthouses during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement in New York, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Polanco, who had health issues, couldn’t afford a $500 bail. Browder, charged with stealing a backpack, couldn’t make bail either. He spent two years in solitary confinement and three years at Rikers in total.

Their family members were joined by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“I believe we can keep people safe without torture,” he said. “Instead of fixing it so people are treated like human beings, leadership wants to put people in solitary confinement and torture them.”

In March, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled plans for solitary confinement reforms.

“I came to the conclusion that we could end the confinement entirely, something that has been done in few places in this country,” he said.

The city Board of Correction, an independent jail oversight group, had to hear public comment on de Blasio’s reform plan before it could be approved. PIX11 has reached out to the BOC for more information on the plan’s status. The BOC has a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

PIX11 has reached out to de Blasio’s office for comment.