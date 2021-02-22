Lawyers charged with torching NYPD car with Molotov cocktail offered plea deal

Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman

This May 30, 2020 booking photo provided by the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York, shows Colinford Mattis, left, and Urooj Rahman, both Brooklyn attorneys, after they were arrested for allegedly firebombing a police vehicle in New York. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP)

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors offered a plea deal to two lawyers charged with torching an NYPD car with a Molotov cocktail during a protest following the death of George Floyd, officials said Monday.

The details of the plea agreement offered to Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were not made public.

When the Brooklyn lawyers were charged over the summer, prosecutors said they faced at least 45 years behind bars if convicted of seven counts stemming from the torching of an unoccupied NYPD vehicle that injured no one.

At the time, critics called the charges a a draconian and disproportionate response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

