NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle urged Mayor Eric Adams to keep chocolate milk in New York City schools in a Tuesday letter.

The nine lawmakers called it an “essential way” for kids to get nutrition needed for growth and development. When Adams was Brooklyn borough president, he posted a video encouraging students to make healthier choices.

“ Instead of serving our children beverages that set them up for a lifetime of health problems, we should be encouraging them to drink more water,” he said in the video.

Reps. Antonio Delgado, Grace Meng, Elise Stefanik, Sean Patrick Maloney, John Katko, Tom Reed, Chris Jacobs, Claudia Tenney and Lee Zeldin all urged Adams to keep it on the menu.

“ As Members representing both rural and urban communities, we are committed to supporting the dairy farmers, producers, and agriculture partners across New York, while also ensuring that children in NYC schools have access to critical, life-enhancing nutrients,” the lawmakers wrote. “Unfortunately, for many NYC families, the meals children receive in schools are their only source of many recommended nutrients.”

Adams has already shaken up food options for New York City students. He instituted Vegan Fridays at schools.

He wouldn’t be the first mayor to shake up drink choices. Mayor Michael Bloomberg banned some sugary drinks.

Adams, who’s said he’s vegan, also admitted he occasionally eats fish.