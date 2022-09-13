FILE – In this photo illustration, a teaspoon of sugar is seen on April 8, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia(Photo by Luis Ascui/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Menu items at some New York City restaurants could get sugar warning icons under a newly proposed bill.

Councilmember Keith Powers plans to introduce the Sweet Truth Act on Wednesday. According to his office, the bill would “require chain restaurants to place warning icons next to all menu items that contain more than 50 grams—or 12 ½ teaspoons—of added sugars.”

A similar law passed last year applies only to pre-packaged items. That bill was championed by Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who is also the former City Council Health Committee.

The American Heart Organization recommends limiting added sugar to 36 grams per day for most men and 25 grams per day for most women and children over 2. Much of that added sugar can be found in drinks.

Mayor Eric Adams has spoken up in favor of healthy food and against sugary options, such as chocolate milk. A spokesperson for his office said they would review Powers’ bill.

City officials have spent years fighting against sugary drinks. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg banned some large, sugary drinks.