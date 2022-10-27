NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FDNY is poised to have a new leader — and for the first time in the department’s history, a woman will lead the way.

Mayor Adams is expected to formally name Laura Kavanagh as the department’s new commissioner on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association union. Kavanagh has been serving as interim commissioner since Daniel Nigro retired in February.

“We look forward to building a positive and constructive relationship with the new Commissioner,” said the UFOA in its tweet.

As of the expected 10 a.m. announcement at Engine 33/Ladder 9 in Lower Manhattan, Kavanagh will now officially head up a department with more than 17,000 members and $2 billion in annual funding. She will become the first female commissioner in the FDNY’s 157-year history with the announcement.

But Kavanagh has already been hard at work within the department, directing the recruitment campaign to yield the most diverse applicant pool in FDNY history, including graduating the largest group of women in nearly three decades.

Prior to joining the FDNY, Kavanagh worked as a senior campaign advisor to former Mayor Bill de Blasio, then as his special assistant.