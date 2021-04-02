FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Starting Friday, New York event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity, up to certain limits:

Venues will be able to host up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors With testing, up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors Social distancing and face coverings are required



As of Thursday, there were 1,867,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 40,570 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here