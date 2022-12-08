NEW YORK(PIX11) — It’s the end of an era at the Lincoln Tunnel.

The crossing has been the last Port Authority tunnel or bridge to accept cash.

Starting on Dec. 11, 2022, drivers will not have the option to use cash. They will pay with EZ-Pass or receive a bill in the mail.

New cameras and readers were installed on the Manhattan side of the tunnel.

About 90% of commuters use EZ-Pass, which reads license plates and deducts the toll from a driver’s account.

Robin Bramwell-Stewart is deputy director of Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals with Port Authority. =The agency monitors for toll evasion and will take enforcement action.

“That is our only source of funding. It’s what we use to maintain our bridges and tunnels. It’s really important that folks pay and pay on time,” she said.

The current cash price is $16. There’s a discount for EZ-Pass use.

“The deactivation of the Port Authority’s last toll booths and upgrade to a cashless electronic system is not just a sentimental footnote in the timeline of our legacy bridges and tunnels, but a key milestone in our agency’s stewardship of the bistate region’s critical infrastructure,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton explained the change.

“This upgrade is a win-win for all drivers who use our crossings by cutting precious minutes from daily commutes, by reducing vehicle accidents in toll lanes, and by decreasing emissions from vehicles waiting in line to pay cash at toll booths,” Cotton said.

The toll plazas will remain in place for the foreseeable future. The Port Authority will dismantle the structures on a timeline that coordinates with tunnel maintenance projects.

Booth agents have been offered other positions.

EZ-Pass is 30 years old. MTA crossings have been completely cashless for about five years.

When the Lincoln Tunnel opened in 1937, the toll was 50 cents, paid in both directions, and an estimated 10,000 vehicles passed through it each day.

That number has grown: 1.6 million vehicles used it in the month of September 2022. Tolls are set to increase in 2023, which would be the first time in three years.