NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mark your calendars, lunar lovers!

The last supermoon of the year will reach its peak on Friday, September 29. This full moon is called a supermoon because the Moon is at its nearest point in orbit to Earth during the full moon.

It’s also called the Harvest Moon because it happens closest to the fall equinox.

The supermoon will reach its peak illumination around 5:58 a.m. on Sept. 29, however, the bright moon will appear right after sunset on Thursday, September 28, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.