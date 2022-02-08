Lasagna love! Fighting food insecurity, one lasagna tray at a time

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — COVID dashed an Upper East Side couple’s dreams of a big wedding last December; Sol and Hailey Adler moved it up instead of delaying it on chose to do somethin memorable in their wedding date.

Hailey Adler found a group on Facebook talking about a nonprofit called Lasagna Love, a grassroots volunteer-run movement of kindness.

Here’s how it works: People sign up to cook, donate or request a dish on their website. Then givers and recipients are paired by their location. On what was supposed to be their wedding date, Dec. 6, the Adlers made a lasagna. Now they’ve made and delivered 25 lasagnas just this past year. They have delivered them from Harlem to Washington Heights.

Lasagna Love founder, California mom Rhiannon Menn, started delivering homemade lasagnas to families in 2020, and the rest is history. According to its website, more than 650,000 Americans have been fed by the program since March 2020. There are Lasagna Love chapters in all 50 states, plus Australia, Canada and Puerto Rico. The organization has s total of 20,000 volunteers.

Shari Dibroto, the regional director of New Jersey, said in NJ there are over a thousand volunteers who are making lasagnas, giving to local food banks, first responders and hospitals.

If you want to give or volunteer go to the Lasagna Love site.