QUEENS (PIX11) — The brand new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport will begin welcoming passengers this weekend.

It marks the end of a six year, $8 billion journey that saw the Port Authority work with Delta Airlines to rebuild the dilapidated gateway to New York. The 1.3 million square foot facility will replace Terminals C and D.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was completed two years ahead of schedule despite the pandemic, coming months after the new Terminal B opened.

State leaders and Delta corporate officials cut the ribbon on the brightly lit gates spanning four concourses, with featuring local food and drink. It is a stark contrast from the old LaGuardia Airport that Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton called “the most reviled airport in the nation.”

Hochul, on something of an infrastructure tour this week having promised the new LIRR Grand Central Madison terminal will open by the end of the year, pledged she is just getting warmed up.

“Penn Station I’m coming after you next OK,” Hochul said.

The governor was among numerous officials who mentioned former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the ribbon cutting. He was instrumental in conceiving and moving this project forward. Hochul had been hesitant to mention her former boss, who resigned in scandal almost a year ago.

“He was involved in this process,” Hochul said after the ceremony. “I always believe in giving credit where credit is due. He launched this.”

Finishing touches and a teardown of old parts of the airport will still take a few months.

However, passengers taking flights from Terminal C will probably be more focused on upgraded security screening technology to speed flyers through, chargers next to nearly every seat, and wall-to-wall windows that don’t make you feel like you are in a bunker anymore. Hochul said the next challenge will be revolutionizing the way people actually get to both LaGuardia and JFK, which is undergoing own facelift.

She expects recommendations sooner than later from a panel she put together to answer that question.

“We will find an answer, because I’m bold and ambitious when it comes to New York, and I will make sure we have the funding to get it done,” Hochul said.

The combined cost of new Terminals B and C once complete will be $8 billion, with 35% of the contracts so far going to either minority or women owned businesses.