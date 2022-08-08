NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lack of communication by Texas officials is hampering New York City’s efforts to care for migrants being sent north by bus from the border, Josh Goldfein of the Legal Aid Society told PIX11 News on Monday.

The migrants themselves are also being hurt by the decision to load them onto buses without basic information or supplies, according to Goldfein.

“One of the worst parts about this is that people are being put on buses without any information, without any food or water, and they’re showing up and not knowing where they should be going,” he said.

