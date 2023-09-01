NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area is on the move this Labor Day weekend, especially with beautiful weather the next few days.

By Friday evening, Hudson River crossings were already backing up and Penn Station was buzzing with activity.

“Going to my family summer house out east at Sag Harbor,” said one train traveler who worked a half-day Friday.

She joins millions of other busy travelers looking to soak up the last few nice days of summer.

Domestic bookings are up 4%, according to AAA, with international up a whopping 44%.

If you did not hit the road already Friday, after 9 p.m. is best if you can swing it, according to AAA.

Returning at any point Sunday or Monday after 7 p.m. works best, according to AAA.