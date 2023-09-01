SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX 11) — Labor Day Weekend is bringing a surge of traffic across the region as travelers head out to enjoy their unofficial end-of-summer getaways.

Francisco Serrano was heading to Lancaster, PA for the weekend on a family trip when PIX 11’s Zhané Caldwell caught up with him at a rest stop. He said what was supposed to be a three-hour ride from Long Island turned out to be more than what he expected.

“We been here now for 2 hours already and we got like 3 more hours to go and the traffic crazy,” Serrano said. “We stopped here to get some rest and keep going.”

Friday evening saw jam-packed roads along I-95 in Secaucus, NJ. According to AAA, peak congestion hours are expected to continue Saturday morning from 10 a.m., until 4 p.m. and then traffic becomes more steady until it picks back up Monday morning.

Local law enforcement across the tri-state area will be stepping up their patrols to handle the increased traffic, as well as to crack down on DWIs and reckless driving amidst Labor Day celebrations. A 2021, study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 41% of the fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend that year involved a drunk driver.

But despite the longer commutes travelers like Gary Campbell, who was heading to a beach getaway, said a little traffic won’t stop the fun.

“There’s nothing to put a damper on our plans. It’s a little traffic it beats flying actually because the congestion in the airports are terrible so yea it doesn’t bother us.”

AAA says the best time to travel on Saturday is after 6 p.m. Traffic should be back to normal throughout the day on Sunday. And then on Monday, they say the best time to travel is after 7 p.m.