NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what’s obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said that in federally required tallies taken across the country earlier this year, about 582,000 people were counted as homeless — a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.

The new survey finds that Los Angeles has overtaken New York as the city with the largest homeless population. In New York, where most people experiencing homelessness are in shelters, the total number declined to less than 62,000 this year from nearly 78,000 in 2020. Homelessness grew more slowly in Los Angeles, but still edged up to more than 65,000 from under 64,000 two years earlier.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took office this month and promptly declared a state of emergency. New York Mayor Eric Adams last month announced a plan to treat mentally ill people and remove them from the streets and subways, even against their will.

In New York, there were 70,140 people in shelters in the most recent survey. That’s 19.1 percent less when compared with the 2020 survey. There was also a 11.4 percent decrease in homeless people in unsheltered settings.

The survey also drills down to look at homeless veterans, homeless families with kids and homeless people under the age of 25. There was a decrease in each of those categories in New York.

The point-in-time count of homeless vets showed a 20.9 percent decrease when compared to 2020. There was also a 77.5 percent decline in families with children experiencing homelessness and a 10.1 percent decrease in number of individuals under the age of 25 experiencing homelessness.

Some dealing with homelessness are considered chronically homeless, which means they’ve been experiencing homelessness for more than a year or that they have experienced at least four instances of homelessness in the last three years and have a disability. Instances of chronic homelessness fell 6.7 percent, according to the point-in-time count.