Knife-wielding robber takes bike from 13-year-old in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for this suspect in connection with a knife-point robbery of a 13-year-old in Jackson Heights, Queens on Oct. 30, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man held a boy at knifepoint and stole his bicycle in Queens on Saturday, police said.

The 13-year-old victim was standing at the corner of 79th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights around 4:15 p.m. when he was approached by the suspect, according to the NYPD.

The robber pulled out a pocket knife, wrestled the bike away from the boy and rode off on down 79th Street toward 32nd Avenue, police said.

The victim had a scratch on his arm from the struggle but refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The bike was valued at around $600.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect Sunday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

