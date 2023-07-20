Muffins the cat was reunited with her family after getting lost in LGA in July. (Photo courtesy of the LI Cat and Kitten Solution.)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s worse than losing your luggage at the airport? How about losing a beloved family pet?

A Dallas man was recently traveling home from New York City when his cat, Muffins, escaped from her carrier at LaGuardia Aiport on July 8. The carrier’s top latch had wiggled open before the feline darted off.

“She hauled (butt) across the concourse,” owner Thomas Felder told PIX11 News on Thursday. “She jumped on the baggage conveyor belt and went to the only spot no one is allowed to go.”

Felder flew back home and his wife, Ellen, posted about Muffins on Facebook. Then a local rescue organization caught wind of the case and helped reunite Muffins with her family — nine days later.

John Debacker, a rescuer with Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution, said he set food traps in the conveyor belt area to lure Muffins out. Fortunately, the cat had not wandered to other parts of the airport.

When he found her, Muffins was starving and quickly devoured a fresh can of cat food, he said.

Muffins is now home recovering with the family.

“She’s doing great. She’s eating like a horse,” Ellen said. “We’re lucky she stayed in the baggage area. I mean, it was both a lucky and unlucky situation.”

Felder always had faith he would see the 5-year-old cat again. He flew back to New York City to pick up Muffins and the two enjoyed a sweet reunion filled with licks and hugs.

“I knew I was going to find her, even if I had to camp out at LaGuardia,” he said.

Debacker has had experience finding missing cats in airports, including one that was rescued off a runway at JFK Airport and another that was stuck in a ceiling panel in LaGuardia, he said.

When traveling with pets, Debacker recommends arranging for a private room where airport personnel can do security checks so the animals can’t escape.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.