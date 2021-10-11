‘Kind soul’: Nurse shoved by alleged Times Square mugger remembered at Midtown memorial

Friends and relatives gathered on Oct. 11, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Midtown to pay their final respects to nurse Maria Ambrocio, who died after being shoved to the ground in Times Square. (Credit: PIX11/Andrew Ramos; CarePoint)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Calling her “compassionate” and a “kind soul,” friends and relatives gathered at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Midtown on Monday to pay their final respects to nurse Maria Ambrocio.

Ambrocio, who worked at Bayonne Medical Center, died on Saturday after she was knocked to the ground by an alleged mugger in Times Square, officials said.

Jermaine Foster, 26, allegedly snatched a woman’s phone on Friday on Broadway, then pushed Ambrocio, 58, as he ran away.

Ambrocio fell to the ground and hit her head on the pavement, police said. She was taken to the hospital and succumbed to her traumatic brain injuries a day later.

Calling her by her nickname “Ning Ning,” the tight-knit group of Filipino nurses who worked with Ambrocio talked on Monday about how they would frequently visit New York City to go to dinner, see a show or go sightseeing.

“She just loved taking photos and would always post right afterward,” one friend said. “She always wanted to share her experiences.”