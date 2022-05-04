NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rapper Kidd Creole was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg.

A founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, had gone on trial for the August 2017 death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in Manhattan. A New York State Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of first-degree manslaughter on April 6.

During the trial, it was proven that Glover stabbed the victim after they spoke with each other along East 43rd Street between Lexington and Third Avenues. A group of tourists found Jolly in the street, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his stab wounds.

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him,” Bragg said in a statement. “Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve.”

Aside from 16 years in state prison, Glover was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.