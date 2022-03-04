NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city’s Key2NYC vaccine mandate, which required patrons and customers to show proof of vaccination at a wide variety, will come to an end on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

Adams had announced at the end of February that the rules would end if there were no COVID-related “surprises.”

The Key2NYC vaccination requirements applied to restaurants, theaters, gyms, bars and more. Compliance to Key2NYC was 94 percent, Adams said.

The requirements will be suspended as of Monday. Businesses will no longer be required to have customers show proof of vaccination. Individual businesses can choose to keep the rules in place if they want.

“We have to get our economy back on track,” Adams said. “It’s time to reopen our city.”

Adams said he understood some New Yorkers might be worried about the vaccination status of other customers, but that the majority of people are ready for the change.

New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie stressed the move’s importance to city businesses.

“Let’s bring our city back,” Rigie said. “This is a great start.”

Adams also announced the end of the city’s mask mandate at schools on Friday.